Uddhav Thackeray's Call to Boycott Indo-Pak Cricket: A Protest Against Terrorism

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has condemned the scheduled cricket match between India and Pakistan, arguing that it disrespects the sacrifices of Indian soldiers guarding the nation's borders. Speaking from Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray announced 'sindoor' protests across Maharashtra against the contest.

Thackeray criticized the Union government for not boycotting the Asia Cup cricket match, insisting that doing so would send a clear anti-terrorism message globally. He recalled the Shiv Sena's historical stance of opposing cricket ties with Pakistan during ongoing terror threats, urging patriots to avoid watching the match.

Citing Operation Sindoor's origins post-Pahalgam attack, Thackeray questioned the Centre's foreign policy effectiveness regarding Pakistan. He drew parallels to international boycotts, such as the US-led 1980 Moscow Olympics boycott, arguing for a tougher stance on terrorism.

