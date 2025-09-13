Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Advocates for Landslide Survivors' Inclusion

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged with local officials to address survivor concerns from the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides rehabilitation list. Coordination with the District Collector is ongoing to ensure all affected individuals receive aid. The Congress party commits to helping those excluded from the final rehabilitation list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:27 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the media on Saturday after discussing the issues faced by survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides with district officials. She emphasized the critical need for inclusive measures in the final rehabilitation list.

During her constituency visit, Priyanka met with survivors and recognized their grievances as valid. The District Collector Meghashree D R is aware and involved in the efforts to address these concerns, according to Vadra. She highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure comprehensive support for the affected families.

In a reassuring statement, Vadra promised that individuals excluded from the final rehabilitation list would be provided for by the Congress party's initiative to construct additional homes. The July 2024 landslides resulted in over 200 fatalities and widespread destruction in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala area.

