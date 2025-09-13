NATO Tension: European Allies Apprehensive Over U.S. Stance Amid Drone Incident

Amid rising tensions, a swarm of nearly 20 drones crossing into Polish airspace has sparked significant concern among NATO members, with European diplomats expressing dismay over U.S. President Donald Trump's minimal response.

European nations question Trump's commitment to NATO, as his 'America First' policy urges allies to assume greater responsibility for their security, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO eyes stronger eastern defenses.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for Europe to advance its defense capabilities, as diplomatic unrest stirs over the perceived hesitancy from Washington, potentially testing the alliance if Moscow continues its provocations.

