Manipur Visit Finally Realized: A Critique of Modi's Focus

Gaurav Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Modi's delayed visit to Manipur, arguing it focused on BJP's image rather than addressing ethnic unrest. Gogoi emphasized that Modi should have visited earlier, after the May 2023 ethnic clashes. Instead, Modi's recent visit focused on optics rather than the Northeast's sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:23 IST
Modi's Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Manipur has drawn criticism from Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi. He called it "two years late" and more about enhancing the BJP leader's image than addressing critical issues in the northeastern state.

The ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023 resulted in at least 260 deaths and left thousands homeless. Despite this crisis, opposition members, including Gogoi, criticized the Prime Minister for his delayed response. According to Gogoi, Modi's visit should have been a priority much earlier.

During his trip, Modi visited Churachandpur, dominated by the Kuki community, and Imphal, home to the Meitei majority, announcing several projects worth Rs 8,500 crores. Gogoi, who also leads the Assam Congress, urged that the focus should be on respecting Northeast's sentiments rather than on superficial optics.

Latest News

