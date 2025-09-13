Audio Disruptions Mar Vijay's Campaign Speech in Tiruchirappalli
At Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's maiden rally in Tiruchirappalli, Chief Vijay's speech was marred by audio issues, leaving only one to two minutes of his 20-minute address audible. He criticized the DMK government for unfulfilled promises made in 2021 and illuminated the significance of the rally's location.
During a campaign rally in Tiruchirappalli, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay's speech was plagued by audio problems, rendering most of his address inaudible. Despite these issues, the crowd frequently chanted his name, displaying strong support.
In his address, Vijay criticized the DMK government for failing to deliver on promises made during the 2021 Assembly election. He particularly targeted them on the controversy surrounding the illegal kidney sale racket, urging attendees to reflect on these issues as they approached the polls.
Vijay chose Tiruchirappalli for its historical political significance, citing past events by Dravidian leaders and describing it as a turning point for political initiatives. From atop his campaign vehicle, his speech was a nod to the region's enduring legacy of political change and activism.
