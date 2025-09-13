BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal experienced an unexpected mishap on Saturday when his finger got caught in a car door during his visit to Aathner in Betul district. The incident immediately prompted party workers to escort him to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to Dr. Devendra Chadhokar, who conducted Khandelwal's initial examination, the BJP leader suffered dizziness due to the pain from his finger injury. However, he was discharged after some time, confirmed Dr. Chadhokar.

Despite this setback, Khandelwal showcased his resilience by attending a rally and visiting the Amba Devi and Ram temples. He later traveled to Indore to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in Dhar, scheduled for September 17, as per party leaders.