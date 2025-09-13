Left Menu

BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal suffered a minor injury when his finger was caught in a car door. Despite experiencing dizziness, he received treatment and quickly returned to duties, including attending a rally and temple visits. He continued on to Indore for preparations for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:47 IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal experienced an unexpected mishap on Saturday when his finger got caught in a car door during his visit to Aathner in Betul district. The incident immediately prompted party workers to escort him to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to Dr. Devendra Chadhokar, who conducted Khandelwal's initial examination, the BJP leader suffered dizziness due to the pain from his finger injury. However, he was discharged after some time, confirmed Dr. Chadhokar.

Despite this setback, Khandelwal showcased his resilience by attending a rally and visiting the Amba Devi and Ram temples. He later traveled to Indore to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in Dhar, scheduled for September 17, as per party leaders.

