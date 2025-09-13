Australia Boosts AUKUS with $12 Billion Defence Investment
Australia has committed A$12 billion to build defence facilities in Western Australia as part of the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact with the UK and the US. The investment aims to deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, countering China's Indo-Pacific influence.
Australia announced a significant A$12 billion investment to construct defence facilities in Western Australia as part of the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement with the UK and the US. The pact, established in 2021, aims to equip Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines by the next decade to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted the importance of the planned precinct for Australia's shipbuilding industry and the nuclear-powered submarine initiative. The centre-left Labor government is committed to increasing defence spending to unprecedented levels, ensuring Australia acquires the necessary capabilities, Marles stated in an official release.
A$127 million had already been allocated the previous year to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth, earmarking billions for its transformation into a major maintenance hub for the AUKUS submarine fleet. The development will also support the creation of new army landing craft and navy frigates, sustaining approximately 10,000 local jobs, according to government reports.
