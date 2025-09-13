Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Kicks Off 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign Against BJP

The Rajasthan Congress has initiated a month-long signature campaign as part of the AICC's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' drive. The campaign aims to mobilize public opinion against the BJP, criticizing their misuse of constitutional bodies and highlighting alleged failures and vote manipulation by the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:24 IST
Rajasthan Congress Kicks Off 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign Against BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Congress launched a month-long state-wide signature campaign titled 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod,' targeting the BJP for alleged vote manipulation and misuse of constitutional institutions.

The initiative, running from September 15 to October 15, involves district and block-level meetings, followed by a door-to-door signature collection drive. This effort aims to highlight the BJP's governance failures, particularly in holding local elections.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP of spying on opposition legislators and abandoning welfare schemes from previous administrations. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot emphasized organizational commitment to strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025