Rajasthan Congress Kicks Off 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign Against BJP
The Rajasthan Congress has initiated a month-long signature campaign as part of the AICC's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' drive. The campaign aims to mobilize public opinion against the BJP, criticizing their misuse of constitutional bodies and highlighting alleged failures and vote manipulation by the BJP government.
The Rajasthan Congress launched a month-long state-wide signature campaign titled 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod,' targeting the BJP for alleged vote manipulation and misuse of constitutional institutions.
The initiative, running from September 15 to October 15, involves district and block-level meetings, followed by a door-to-door signature collection drive. This effort aims to highlight the BJP's governance failures, particularly in holding local elections.
State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP of spying on opposition legislators and abandoning welfare schemes from previous administrations. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot emphasized organizational commitment to strengthen the party's grassroots presence.
