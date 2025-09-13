Left Menu

Massive 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Floods London Streets

Over 100,000 demonstrators led by Tommy Robinson gathered in London for the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, promoting nationalist and anti-migrant sentiments. Counterprotesters, numbering 5,000, stood against fascism. The rallies reflect ongoing debates in the UK over free speech and immigration, amid an increase in nationalist displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:53 IST
Massive 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Floods London Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant demonstration on Saturday, over 100,000 people thronged the streets of London for the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally headed by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The protest, marked by nationalist and anti-migrant rhetoric, was met with counterprotests from groups opposing fascism.

The 'Unite the Kingdom' rally aimed to advocate for free speech and British cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the counterprotest, organized by Stand Up To Racism, drew roughly 5,000 participants. The demonstrations come amidst heated national debates over unauthorized migrant crossings through the English Channel.

Speakers at the rally urged against mask-wearing and violent behavior. Tensions regarding immigration have boiled over in recent months, with nationalist sentiments gaining visibility. The rally concluded without significant incidents, under the watch of over 1,000 police officers.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
3
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
4
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025