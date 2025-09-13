Massive 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Floods London Streets

In a significant demonstration on Saturday, over 100,000 people thronged the streets of London for the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally headed by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The protest, marked by nationalist and anti-migrant rhetoric, was met with counterprotests from groups opposing fascism.

The 'Unite the Kingdom' rally aimed to advocate for free speech and British cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the counterprotest, organized by Stand Up To Racism, drew roughly 5,000 participants. The demonstrations come amidst heated national debates over unauthorized migrant crossings through the English Channel.

Speakers at the rally urged against mask-wearing and violent behavior. Tensions regarding immigration have boiled over in recent months, with nationalist sentiments gaining visibility. The rally concluded without significant incidents, under the watch of over 1,000 police officers.