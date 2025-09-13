Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amid Turmoil

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal’s first female prime minister. Her appointment occurs during a challenging period, following political unrest that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli. Yunus extends condolences for lives lost during recent protests in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:28 IST
Historic Milestone: Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amid Turmoil
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a politically charged moment for Nepal, Sushila Karki has assumed the role of prime minister, marking her as the country's first female to lead an interim government. The appointment came after the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, prompted by widespread protests against a social media ban.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus sent his heartfelt congratulations to Karki, emphasizing the trust and confidence placed in her by Nepal's citizens. Yunus expressed optimism about Nepal's future under Karki's leadership, envisioning progress towards peace, development, and stability.

Yunus also conveyed condolences for the lives lost during the recent political turmoil and extended sympathies to the victims' families. His message highlighted the strong friendship between Bangladesh and Nepal, with hopes for continued cooperation and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
3
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
4
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025