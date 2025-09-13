Historic Milestone: Sushila Karki Becomes Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amid Turmoil

In a politically charged moment for Nepal, Sushila Karki has assumed the role of prime minister, marking her as the country's first female to lead an interim government. The appointment came after the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, prompted by widespread protests against a social media ban.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus sent his heartfelt congratulations to Karki, emphasizing the trust and confidence placed in her by Nepal's citizens. Yunus expressed optimism about Nepal's future under Karki's leadership, envisioning progress towards peace, development, and stability.

Yunus also conveyed condolences for the lives lost during the recent political turmoil and extended sympathies to the victims' families. His message highlighted the strong friendship between Bangladesh and Nepal, with hopes for continued cooperation and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)