Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics
Actor and politician Vijay asserts his commitment to serving the people of Tamil Nadu, focusing on eliminating hunger and corruption. Addressing a campaign rally, he criticized both the central and state governments for their policies, emphasizing his aim of governance with integrity and the need for honest leadership.
At a bustling campaign rally on Saturday night, actor and politician Vijay reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Tamil Nadu, stressing that his entrance into politics is driven by a desire to eradicate hunger and corruption, not amass wealth.
Addressing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam followers, Vijay decried the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, calling it a "murder of democracy." He also criticized both the central BJP-led government and the state DMK government for unfulfilled promises and misleading the electorate.
The popular actor-politician, who attracts throngs of supporters, expressed that his political adversaries' criticisms have intensified. However, he dismisses the negativity and remains focused on his mission to provide governance with conscience, challenging the status quo in Tamil Nadu politics.
