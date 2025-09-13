Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Nepal's political turbulence surged as President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved the parliament on Saturday, a move criticized by major parties as unconstitutional and a setback to democracy. The decision follows days of unrest, culminating in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation due to protests against his administration.

Amid the unrest, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first female Prime Minister. Her appointment follows protests over issues like a social media ban and alleged corruption, which led to over 50 deaths. President Poudel called for fresh elections and cooperation from all political factions.

International leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised Karki's appointment as a step towards empowerment, as Nepal gradually resumed normalcy. Meanwhile, the hotel sector anticipated recovery amid calls for government support after significant losses during the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)