New Vice President Radhakrishnan Welcomes Prominent Leaders at VP Enclave
Newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan was visited by former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Radhakrishnan took residence at the Vice President's Enclave, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned in July due to health issues. The enclave was initially occupied by Dhankhar in April last year.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje paid separate visits to newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice President's Enclave on Saturday, according to an official statement.
Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in on Friday, has succeeded Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the position in July due to health reasons. With this, he becomes the second occupant of the newly constructed Vice President's Enclave.
The previous holder of the position, Dhankhar, was the first to move into the enclave in April of the preceding year. Prior to this, vice presidents were housed at the 'Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas' on Maulana Azad road.