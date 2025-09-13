Left Menu

New Vice President Radhakrishnan Welcomes Prominent Leaders at VP Enclave

Newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan was visited by former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Radhakrishnan took residence at the Vice President's Enclave, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned in July due to health issues. The enclave was initially occupied by Dhankhar in April last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:06 IST
New Vice President Radhakrishnan Welcomes Prominent Leaders at VP Enclave
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje paid separate visits to newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice President's Enclave on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in on Friday, has succeeded Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the position in July due to health reasons. With this, he becomes the second occupant of the newly constructed Vice President's Enclave.

The previous holder of the position, Dhankhar, was the first to move into the enclave in April of the preceding year. Prior to this, vice presidents were housed at the 'Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas' on Maulana Azad road.

TRENDING

1
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain
2
Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

Chennai to Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit: Strengthening Maritime Unity

 India
3
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025