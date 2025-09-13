Left Menu

Patriotism or Intolerance? UK's Largest Right-Wing Demonstration Sparks Controversy

Over 100,000 protesters, endorsing anti-immigrant sentiments and led by activist Tommy Robinson, marched in one of the UK's largest right-wing demonstrations. The protest, countered by a smaller anti-racism rally, faced police altercations and highlighted immigration as a critical political issue amid rising nationalist sentiments.

13-09-2025
In a striking display of nationalism, more than 100,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday in what was deemed the UK's largest right-wing demonstration in modern times. Carrying British and English flags, the rally, led by anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson, faced notable police resistance.

The 'Unite the Kingdom' march, attended by approximately 110,000 individuals, coincided with a 'Stand Up to Racism' counter-protest that attracted around 5,000 participants. Police, surprised by the turnout's magnitude, reported 'unacceptable violence', resulting in nine arrests as the day unfolded.

As immigration issues heighten in Britain's political discourse, the demonstration—accompanied by chants critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and endorsements from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk—reflects a summer marked by tensions and increasing demands for stronger national borders.

