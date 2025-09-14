Islami Chhatra Shibir Triumphs at Jahangirnagar University

In a surprising turn of events, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), the student front of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, swept the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union elections, securing 20 out of 25 seats.

This victory comes after a ban lasting nearly 35 years and follows a similar triumph at Dhaka University last week. The results have shaken the political landscape, as former prime minister Khaleda Zia's BNP-backed group JCD failed to secure representation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming general election in February, with the student election outcomes potentially influencing national political dynamics.