Left Menu

Islami Chhatra Shibir Triumphs at Jahangirnagar University

The student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), won 20 out of 25 posts in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union election despite being banned for 35 years. Former BNP-supported JCD failed to secure any seats. Bangladesh braces for general elections next February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:03 IST
Islami Chhatra Shibir Triumphs at Jahangirnagar University
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surprising turn of events, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), the student front of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, swept the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union elections, securing 20 out of 25 seats.

This victory comes after a ban lasting nearly 35 years and follows a similar triumph at Dhaka University last week. The results have shaken the political landscape, as former prime minister Khaleda Zia's BNP-backed group JCD failed to secure representation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming general election in February, with the student election outcomes potentially influencing national political dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

 Global
2
Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political Violence

Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political V...

 Global
3
Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

 Spain
4
Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025