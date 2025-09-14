Islami Chhatra Shibir Triumphs at Jahangirnagar University
The student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), won 20 out of 25 posts in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union election despite being banned for 35 years. Former BNP-supported JCD failed to secure any seats. Bangladesh braces for general elections next February.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:03 IST
- Bangladesh
In a surprising turn of events, Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), the student front of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam, swept the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union elections, securing 20 out of 25 seats.
This victory comes after a ban lasting nearly 35 years and follows a similar triumph at Dhaka University last week. The results have shaken the political landscape, as former prime minister Khaleda Zia's BNP-backed group JCD failed to secure representation.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh prepares for its upcoming general election in February, with the student election outcomes potentially influencing national political dynamics.
