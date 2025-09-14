Modi Accuses Congress of Supporting Terrorists

During a public address in Assam's Darrang district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of backing terrorists facilitated by Pakistan. In his assertion, he stated that Congress had protected infiltrators and anti-national forces, rather than supporting the Indian Army.

Modi emphasized the achievements of the BJP government, noting that twice as many bridges had been constructed over the Brahmaputra River compared to when Congress was in power. Additionally, he lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for clearing encroached lands and aiding farmers.

Highlighting economic progress, the prime minister declared India as one of the fastest-growing economies, with Assam achieving a growth rate of 13 percent. He credited the 'double-engine government' for transforming Assam into a burgeoning health hub, integral to the vision of a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)