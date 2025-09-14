Left Menu

Modi Accuses Congress of Supporting Terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of supporting terrorists backed by Pakistan. Speaking in Assam, he claimed Congress protected infiltrators and highlighted BJP's achievements, including infrastructure developments and economic growth.

Updated: 14-09-2025 13:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During a public address in Assam's Darrang district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of backing terrorists facilitated by Pakistan. In his assertion, he stated that Congress had protected infiltrators and anti-national forces, rather than supporting the Indian Army.

Modi emphasized the achievements of the BJP government, noting that twice as many bridges had been constructed over the Brahmaputra River compared to when Congress was in power. Additionally, he lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for clearing encroached lands and aiding farmers.

Highlighting economic progress, the prime minister declared India as one of the fastest-growing economies, with Assam achieving a growth rate of 13 percent. He credited the 'double-engine government' for transforming Assam into a burgeoning health hub, integral to the vision of a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

