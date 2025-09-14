Left Menu

U.S. Diplomat Aims to Mend Ties After Immigration Raid

A senior U.S. diplomat expressed regret over a raid that detained over 300 South Korean workers, aiming to strengthen U.S.-South Korea relations. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau assured that the workers would face no re-entry issues. The workers returned to South Korea after a week of detention.

Updated: 14-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:46 IST
U.S. Diplomat Aims to Mend Ties After Immigration Raid
In a diplomatic effort to restore and enhance diplomatic relations, a top U.S. official expressed regret over a recent immigration raid that resulted in the detention of more than 300 South Korean workers. This statement was made public by South Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, during a meeting with South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, conveyed assurances that the workers would not face any disadvantages upon re-entry to the United States. This assurance aligns with President Donald Trump's decision, as confirmed in the discussion.

The Korean workers, who were detained at a U.S. immigration facility for approximately a week, have since returned to their home country last Friday. This incident could potentially serve as a critical juncture for reinforcing bilateral relations between the U.S. and South Korea.

