BJP: The World's Largest Political Force

BJP national president JP Nadda announced that BJP has become the world's largest political party with 14 crore members. Under Modi's leadership for 11 years, the party focuses on performance and accountability. Nadda detailed the party's major strides, contrasting it with previous governments' non-performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:08 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda proclaimed the party's growth into the world's largest political entity, boasting an impressive 14 crore members. Of these, two crore are actively engaged in party activities.

Highlighting the party's political dominance, Nadda noted BJP's presence with 240 Lok Sabha members, about 1,500 MLAs, and over 170 MLCs nationwide. He characterized the Modi-led NDA as a 'responsible and responsive' regime.

Nadda emphasized the BJP's ideological roots and its commitment to performance and accountable governance over the past decade. He also pointed out the Central government's contribution of Rs 15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati as a testament to their developmental agenda.

