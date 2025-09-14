BJP: The World's Largest Political Force

BJP national president JP Nadda proclaimed the party's growth into the world's largest political entity, boasting an impressive 14 crore members. Of these, two crore are actively engaged in party activities.

Highlighting the party's political dominance, Nadda noted BJP's presence with 240 Lok Sabha members, about 1,500 MLAs, and over 170 MLCs nationwide. He characterized the Modi-led NDA as a 'responsible and responsive' regime.

Nadda emphasized the BJP's ideological roots and its commitment to performance and accountable governance over the past decade. He also pointed out the Central government's contribution of Rs 15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati as a testament to their developmental agenda.