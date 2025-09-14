Rajasthan Education Minister Criticizes Congress Amid Assembly Camera Controversy
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar launched an attack on Congress, dismissing allegations of privacy invasion due to additional cameras in the state Assembly. He questioned Congress leaders' character, highlighting past controversies and critiqued opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks and actions.
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar sharply criticized the Congress party on Saturday over the controversy sparked by additional cameras in the state Assembly, accusing opposition leaders of making false claims.
Dilawar openly questioned the integrity of Congress figures, suggesting their accusations of privacy invasion targeted at women were without merit.
Highlighting past incidents such as the Bhanwari Devi case, Dilawar drew connections to Congress leaders' alleged questionable actions, further implicating Rahul Gandhi over his comments about temple visits and interactions with women.
