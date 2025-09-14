Rajasthan Education Minister Criticizes Congress Amid Assembly Camera Controversy

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar sharply criticized the Congress party on Saturday over the controversy sparked by additional cameras in the state Assembly, accusing opposition leaders of making false claims.

Dilawar openly questioned the integrity of Congress figures, suggesting their accusations of privacy invasion targeted at women were without merit.

Highlighting past incidents such as the Bhanwari Devi case, Dilawar drew connections to Congress leaders' alleged questionable actions, further implicating Rahul Gandhi over his comments about temple visits and interactions with women.

(With inputs from agencies.)