Venugopal slams BJP over India-Pakistan match

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Sunday criticised the BJP over the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, alleging that its leaders indulge in creating fake narratives on patriotism.Venugopal was speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar as India faced off with Pakistan in an Asia Cup fixture, the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May.These BJP people talk about patriotism, and now they are doing this allowing the Indian team to play against Pakistan, he said.When Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised issues concerning China in Parliament, the BJP called him a Chinese agent.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Sunday criticised the BJP over the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, alleging that its leaders indulge in creating ''fake narratives'' on patriotism.

Venugopal was speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar as India faced off with Pakistan in an Asia Cup fixture, the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May.

''These (BJP) people talk about patriotism, and now they are doing this (allowing the Indian team to play against Pakistan),'' he said.

''When Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised issues concerning China in Parliament, the BJP called him a Chinese agent. However, they had no problem when PM Narendra Modi himself visited China. I think the BJP leaders are creating a fake narrative on patriotism,'' he added.

Another senior party leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu, said this was the ''darkest day'' in India's history.

''The entire world saw how Pakistan killed innocent people in India. All parties came together to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for what it had done,'' he said.

''When the children of the country are saying that India should not play against Pakistan, the BJP-led government allowed the match only to gain monetary benefit at the cost of the dignity of the country. The country will not forgive the prime minister for this,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

