Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil voiced strong criticism regarding the state of democracy in Maharashtra, arguing that the delayed string of local government elections represents a significant setback.

Speaking at a party event in Nashik, which was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Patil accused the ruling party of engaging in unscrupulous political tactics, such as splitting and stealing parties and votes.

Patil attributed unexpected electoral outcomes, like the loss in Shashikant Shinde's Satara seat, to vote tampering. He called on party workers to enhance grassroots efforts, advocate for young leaders in politics, and leverage social media to address governance issues.

