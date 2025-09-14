Left Menu

China Rejects US Call for G7 Oil Tariffs as Solution to Ukraine Conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has dismissed US calls for G7 nations to impose sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, suggesting that such measures complicate rather than resolve conflicts. Emphasizing dialogue over war, he asserts China's commitment to peace and political settlements, countering US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:24 IST
China Rejects US Call for G7 Oil Tariffs as Solution to Ukraine Conflict
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has rejected the United States' request for G7 nations to impose tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia. Wang emphasized that war cannot resolve problems and that sanctions only serve to complicate them.

In response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's appeal for G7 ministers to implement sanctions aimed at halting the Ukraine war, Wang reiterated China's commitment to peace talks and political settlement through dialogue.

While the US Treasury Department reiterated the call for action in a statement on Saturday, China maintained its stance as a responsible nation advocating for solutions through consultation rather than economic penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

