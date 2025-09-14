China Rejects US Call for G7 Oil Tariffs as Solution to Ukraine Conflict
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has dismissed US calls for G7 nations to impose sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, suggesting that such measures complicate rather than resolve conflicts. Emphasizing dialogue over war, he asserts China's commitment to peace and political settlements, countering US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's proposal.
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has rejected the United States' request for G7 nations to impose tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia. Wang emphasized that war cannot resolve problems and that sanctions only serve to complicate them.
In response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's appeal for G7 ministers to implement sanctions aimed at halting the Ukraine war, Wang reiterated China's commitment to peace talks and political settlement through dialogue.
While the US Treasury Department reiterated the call for action in a statement on Saturday, China maintained its stance as a responsible nation advocating for solutions through consultation rather than economic penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Russia
- oil
- Wang Yi
- US
- G7
- sanctions
- Ukraine war
- peace talks
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos
Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests
Turkish Opposition Gears Up for Legal Battle as Thousands Protest
Breakthrough in HPPCL Chief Engineer's Mysterious Death Case: First Arrest Made
Sarvesh Anil Kushare Jumps to Historic World Championship Finals