China Rejects US Call for G7 Oil Tariffs as Solution to Ukraine Conflict

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has rejected the United States' request for G7 nations to impose tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia. Wang emphasized that war cannot resolve problems and that sanctions only serve to complicate them.

In response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's appeal for G7 ministers to implement sanctions aimed at halting the Ukraine war, Wang reiterated China's commitment to peace talks and political settlement through dialogue.

While the US Treasury Department reiterated the call for action in a statement on Saturday, China maintained its stance as a responsible nation advocating for solutions through consultation rather than economic penalties.

