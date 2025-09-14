Left Menu

Health Challenges Mount for Embattled Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro underwent medical procedures, including surgery to remove skin lesions, amidst legal troubles. Diagnosed with anemia and prior pneumonia signs, Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup post-2022 election loss. Ongoing health issues follow a 2018 stabbing incident.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is grappling with several health concerns following a series of medical procedures on Sunday. Executed in Brasilia, these procedures included laboratory tests and the surgical removal of skin lesions, according to the hospital treating him.

The 70-year-old former leader, recently sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup after the 2022 election loss, was found to have iron-deficiency anemia and signs of recent pneumonia caused by bronchoaspiration, as a chest CT scan revealed, the Hospital DF Star stated.

Bolsonaro also underwent minor surgery under local anesthesia and sedation to excise eight skin lesions from his torso and right arm without any complications. The hospital reported he received an intravenous iron infusion, and further treatment will hinge on the results of a pathological analysis of the removed lesions.

