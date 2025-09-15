Pro-Palestinian Protests Halt Vuelta a Espana Finale
Pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the Vuelta a Espana's final stage, stopping the race and leading to Jonas Vingegaard's win by default. Demonstrators, opposing an Israeli team's participation, clashed with police in Madrid. Spain's PM Sanchez supported the protests, further straining Spain-Israel relations, while the Madrid Mayor criticized Sanchez for instigating violence.
Pro-Palestinian protests dramatically disrupted the Vuelta a Espana cycling race, culminating in the race's abandonment during its final stage in Madrid. Demonstrators, targeting the Israeli team's participation, clashed with police, overturning barriers as they demanded the race's halt.
With the event curtailed, Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the winner without the customary podium ceremony. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his support for the protests, viewing them as solidarity with Palestine, while Madrid's Mayor Martinez-Almeida accused Sanchez of inciting the situation.
This incident marks the first such political interruption of a Grand Tour cycling event since 1978. The protests reflect deep tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza, which have provoked global activism and affected international events, highlighting the volatile intersections of sports and politics.
