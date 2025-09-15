Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia but Europe has to act in a way that is commensurate with the United States.

"Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil," Trump told reporters on Sunday. "And the sanctions ... that they're putting on are not tough enough, and I'm willing to do sanctions, but they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I'm doing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)