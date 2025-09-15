Andhra CM congratulates Indian teams on Asia Cup 2025 success
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Indian womens hockey team and the mens cricket team for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup 2025.In his message, Naidu said the Indian womens hockey team has made the nation proud by winning the silver medal with determination, teamwork and fighting spirit.Congratulations to the Indian Womens Hockey Team for winning the Silver Medal at the Womens Asia Cup 2025. Well done, boys said Naidu in the post.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team and the men's cricket team for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup 2025.
In his message, Naidu said the Indian women's hockey team has made the nation proud by winning the silver medal with determination, teamwork and fighting spirit.
"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for winning the Silver Medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025. You have made the nation proud. Wishing you greater achievements in the future," he said in a post on X.
The CM also lauded the men's cricket team for their victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, noting that their performance was a source of immense pride for the country.
"Congratulations to the Indian Men's Cricket Team on a splendid victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Well done, boys!" said Naidu in the post.
