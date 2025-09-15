Left Menu

Andhra CM congratulates Indian teams on Asia Cup 2025 success

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Indian womens hockey team and the mens cricket team for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup 2025.In his message, Naidu said the Indian womens hockey team has made the nation proud by winning the silver medal with determination, teamwork and fighting spirit.Congratulations to the Indian Womens Hockey Team for winning the Silver Medal at the Womens Asia Cup 2025. Well done, boys said Naidu in the post.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:33 IST
Andhra CM congratulates Indian teams on Asia Cup 2025 success
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team and the men's cricket team for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup 2025.

In his message, Naidu said the Indian women's hockey team has made the nation proud by winning the silver medal with determination, teamwork and fighting spirit.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for winning the Silver Medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025. You have made the nation proud. Wishing you greater achievements in the future," he said in a post on X.

The CM also lauded the men's cricket team for their victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, noting that their performance was a source of immense pride for the country.

"Congratulations to the Indian Men's Cricket Team on a splendid victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Well done, boys!" said Naidu in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Musk's Starlink service back up after brief outage affects thousands of users

UPDATE 2-Musk's Starlink service back up after brief outage affects thousand...

 Global
2
Congress committed to women's rights, says Kharge on Mahila Congress foundation day

Congress committed to women's rights, says Kharge on Mahila Congress foundat...

 India
3
Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers dip 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,840 units in August: SIAM.

Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers dip 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,...

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hesitant in Asia, with a lot riding on Fed decision

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hesitant in Asia, with a lot riding on Fed decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025