Left Menu

Australia PM Albanese arrives in PNG ahead of defence treaty signing

Papua New Guinea marks 50 years of independence from Australia on Tuesday. Albanese said a mutual defence treaty to be signed on Wednesday will increase interoperability between the two militaries and will be a symbol of Papua New Guinea looking to the future.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:34 IST
Australia PM Albanese arrives in PNG ahead of defence treaty signing
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, arriving in Papua New Guinea on Monday, said he expects to sign a defence treaty on Wednesday that lifts ties with Australia's closest Pacific neighbour to the equivalent of its security alliance with the United States. Papua New Guinea marks 50 years of independence from Australia on Tuesday.

Albanese said a mutual defence treaty to be signed on Wednesday will increase interoperability between the two militaries and will be a symbol of Papua New Guinea looking to the future. "It's an upgrade in our security relationship to a treaty level, to the sort of level that we have with the United States and our important allies," Albanese said in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The United States struck a defence pact with Papua New Guinea in 2023, amid concern over China's security ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. Albanese will travel to New York next week for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is seeking a first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Albanese will attend a reception hosted by Trump on Tuesday in New York, although a bilateral meeting between the leaders is yet to be scheduled, he said in a separate radio interview with ABC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Raut alleges gambling of Rs 1.5 lakh cr on Sunday's India-Pak match; dubs handshake refusal a farce

Raut alleges gambling of Rs 1.5 lakh cr on Sunday's India-Pak match; dubs ha...

 India
2
Man held with 67 exotic animals at Mumbai airport

Man held with 67 exotic animals at Mumbai airport

 India
3
L&T arm, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar join hands to develop indigenous secure chip for e-passports

L&T arm, C-DAC, IIT Gandhinagar join hands to develop indigenous secure chip...

 India
4
China, HK stocks end higher as tech gains overshadow worries over weak data

China, HK stocks end higher as tech gains overshadow worries over weak data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025