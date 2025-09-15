Left Menu

Mauritian PM winds up four-day visit to Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:36 IST
Mauritian PM winds up four-day visit to Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam wound up his four-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting him at the Jolly Grant airport here.

In a social media post after meeting Ramgoolam, the chief minister said, ''The visit by the Mauritian prime minister is bound to further deepen and strengthen the cultural ties between India and Mauritius.'' ''The flag of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flying high all over the world,'' Dhami added.

The chief minister also offered the Mauritius prime minister the 'prasad' of Chardham and gifted him products of Uttarakhand's umbrella brand 'House of Himalayas' as a souvenir.

The Mauritian Prime Minister praised Uttarakhand's tradition of hospitality and thanked the Chief Minister. Accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam, the Mauritian Prime Minister came to Uttarakhand on September 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' underlying original statute: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.

SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' un...

 India
2
UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman

UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh...

 United Kingdom
3
We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice, equality, and fraternity: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice,...

 India
4
Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025