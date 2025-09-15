Left Menu

Trump suggests deal reached over future of TikTok as he announces call with Xi

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:16 IST
President Donald Trump has posted on his social media site that a meeting between the US and Chinese officials went well and that a deal was reached regarding "a certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save." Trump's comment suggests that the company is TikTok, the social media company associated with China, that US law requires to be sold or else cease operations.

The Republican president has repeatedly extended the deadline on TikTok's fate and was noncommittal on an agreement when asked by reporters on Sunday evening. Trump also said that he would be speaking on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

