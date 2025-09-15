Trump suggests deal reached over future of TikTok as he announces call with Xi

President Donald Trump has posted on his social media site that a meeting between the US and Chinese officials went well and that a deal was reached regarding "a certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save." Trump's comment suggests that the company is TikTok, the social media company associated with China, that US law requires to be sold or else cease operations.

The Republican president has repeatedly extended the deadline on TikTok's fate and was noncommittal on an agreement when asked by reporters on Sunday evening. Trump also said that he would be speaking on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

