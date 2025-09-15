Left Menu

Assam: Protests held against Diphu MLA over obscene video

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:13 IST
Assam: Protests held against Diphu MLA over obscene video
Several organisations, including the Karbi Anglong district Mahila Congress, on Monday staged protests against Diphu's BJP MLA Bidya Sing Engleng after an obscene video featuring him went viral on social media.

The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee and Mahila Congress staged a sit-in at the gate of the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA), demanding the MLA's resignation.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Congress leaders said such behaviour was ''unacceptable for a public representative'' as it eroded the dignity of the people's mandate.

''This is a betrayal of public trust as elected representatives are chosen to serve the people, not to indulge in immoral and shameful acts that bring dishonour to our land,'' a protester said.

The All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Women Karbi Students' Association (WKSA) also protested against Engleng.

APHLC president J I Kathar urged the governor, the chief minister and the Speaker to expel Engleng from the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

