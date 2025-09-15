BJP govt in UP made my son lose bypoll by robbing votes, says Faizabad MP

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, on Monday accused the BJP government of making his son lose the Milkipur assembly bye-election ''by robbing votes''.

The Milkipur assembly seat in Ayodhya fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad resigned as he was elected a Lok Sabha MP earlier this year. In the ensuing bye-election, BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad, who is the son of Awadhesh Prasad, by a margin of 61,710 votes.

Awadhesh Prasad told reporters here that the people of Milkipur had made him their MLA nine times. He said that when he became an MP, Akhilesh Yadav chose Ajit Prasad as the candidate for Milkipur, but the BJP government made his son lose by ''robbing the votes''.

The Lok Sabha MP said that with the grace of Lord Ram, he won the parliamentary election from Faizabad constituency in Ayodhya in the 2024 general elections.

When asked about the alleged abusive remarks made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a recent Congress rally in Bihar, the MP said, ''Who hurled the abuses is a matter of investigation. Such allegations should be investigated seriously.'' He also said that there is a need to improve the electoral process. ''All political parties should work together to make the electoral process clean and fair,'' he said.

On justice to the families of those who were killed during the terror attack at Pahalgam in April, Prasad said they will get justice only when the BJP's double engine government is wiped out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)