SGPC to probe matter of honouring Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar gurdwara

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said it will probe the matter of honouring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area here.

Dhami said there is a complete ban on honouring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines.

He said during the probe, strict action will be initiated against any of the SGPC employees if found honouring Gandhi.

Gandhi on Monday was on a visit to Punjab to interact with flood-hit people in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

He performed 'ardas' (prayer) for the welfare and prosperity of people including those who had suffered from floods.

Gandhi was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara. Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and the party's Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present.

