Left Menu

SGPC to probe matter of honouring Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar gurdwara

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:27 IST
SGPC to probe matter of honouring Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar gurdwara
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said it will probe the matter of honouring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area here.

Dhami said there is a complete ban on honouring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines.

He said during the probe, strict action will be initiated against any of the SGPC employees if found honouring Gandhi.

Gandhi on Monday was on a visit to Punjab to interact with flood-hit people in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

He performed 'ardas' (prayer) for the welfare and prosperity of people including those who had suffered from floods.

Gandhi was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara. Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and the party's Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
3
Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing on Sep 17

Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing ...

 India
4
Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media repor...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025