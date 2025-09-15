Left Menu

Sweden hits back at Hungary's Orban over crime jibe

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accused his Hungarian counterpart of spreading "outrageous lies" on Monday, after Viktor Orban said the Nordic country was "collapsing" as gangs hired scores of children as assassins.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:41 IST
Sweden hits back at Hungary's Orban over crime jibe

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accused his Hungarian counterpart of spreading "outrageous lies" on Monday, after Viktor Orban said the Nordic country was "collapsing" as gangs hired scores of children as assassins. Orban, a eurosceptic nationalist who is facing what could be a tough election in 2026, has regularly sought to rally his supporters by portraying a moral decline in other Western nations, and contrasting them with Hungary.

"The abandonment of traditional values, the neglect of common sense, and weak governance have led to barbarism taking root in the home of one of Europe's greatest nations," Orban wrote on X early on Monday. Speaking in an accompanying video, the Hungarian leader said more than 280 underage girls had been arrested in Sweden for murder.

Sweden has acknowledged it has a problem with gang violence, and last week said it planned to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 13 from 15, following a rise in gangs' recruitments of children. In total eight girls aged 15-17 were suspected of murder or manslaughter in Sweden in 2024, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, the government agency responsible for keeping crime statistics.

In March Sweden said its homicide and manslaughter rate dropped sharply last year to its lowest since 2014, as increased surveillance lessened gang crime that had pushed gun-related deaths to the highest level in the European Union. Responding to Orban's posts, Sweden's prime minister said Hungary's leader was "desperate" ahead of next year's vote.

"These are outrageous lies. Not surprising coming from the man who is dismantling the rule of law in his own country," Kristersson wrote on X. Orban has often clashed with the European Commission over his government's migration policies and his moves to curb media freedoms and LGBTQ rights.

He delayed Sweden's NATO accession in 2022 and 2023, citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Hungary's record on democracy and the rule of law. Zoltan Novak, an analyst at the Centre for Fair Political Analysis, a Hungarian think tank, said Sweden appeared to be an almost random target and that Orban could just as well have attacked other nations such as France or Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

Venezuela's Maduro says recent incidents with U.S. are "aggression"

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 4-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
3
Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing on Sep 17

Delhi BMW accident: Accused remanded to two days' judicial custody, hearing ...

 India
4
Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media repor...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025