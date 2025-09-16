Canadian PM Carney says he spoke to Trump about China, Russia, Ukraine
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 00:14 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday said he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend about the situation in Russia, Ukraine and China.
Carney, speaking in the House of Commons, made no mention of discussing U.S. tariffs on some imports from Canada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Carney
- Russia
- Donald Trump
- Canada
- Mark Carney
- Canadian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first
UPDATE 1-US military officers observe Russia-Belarus war games as Trump gets closer to Minsk
Gerardo Seoane fired as Borussia Moenchengladbach coach 3 games into Bundesliga season
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Canada's Rogers retains world hammer title with huge throw
Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first