Unprecedented Legal Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has sought the U.S. Supreme Court's approval to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, sparking a significant legal battle over the central bank's independence.

The Justice Department requested the lifting of a block on Cook's removal imposed by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb. Cook, accused by Trump of mortgage fraud prior to her appointment, has denied wrongdoing.

This case questions the extent of presidential authority over Fed governors, with potential global economic repercussions, as concerns mount around preserving the Fed's independence from political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)