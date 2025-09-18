Left Menu

Unprecedented Legal Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal

The Trump administration's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has sparked an unprecedented legal battle, testing the Fed's independence. Cook, accused of pre-Fed mortgage fraud, denies wrongdoing. Courts have yet to determine the president's removal powers over Fed governors, potentially affecting global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:17 IST
Unprecedented Legal Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has sought the U.S. Supreme Court's approval to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, sparking a significant legal battle over the central bank's independence.

The Justice Department requested the lifting of a block on Cook's removal imposed by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb. Cook, accused by Trump of mortgage fraud prior to her appointment, has denied wrongdoing.

This case questions the extent of presidential authority over Fed governors, with potential global economic repercussions, as concerns mount around preserving the Fed's independence from political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025