Chaos and Controversy: Allegations of Voter Deletions in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns about alleged voter name deletions in New Delhi ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, accusing the Election Commission of 'vote chori' and targeting specific voter bases. The party's claims, echoed by Congress, assert a systematic attempt to tamper with the electoral process.

AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that 42,000 voter names had been unjustly removed, with only 11 of the summoned applicants appearing to deny filing any deletion requests. The Election Commission, however, has dismissed these allegations as 'incorrect and baseless' and defended its procedural integrity.

Amidst the chaos, the Delhi BJP welcomed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list as part of efforts to ensure accuracy, while political leaders criticized the initiative, suggesting ulterior motives to retain voter influence and support.