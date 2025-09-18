Ex-AIADMK Editor Maruthu Alaguraj Joins DMK
Maruthu Alaguraj, former editor of AIADMK's 'Namathu MGR', has joined the DMK, expressing criticism towards AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The switch was formalized in the presence of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party's state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.
In a significant political shift, Maruthu Alaguraj, the former editor of AIADMK's esteemed 'Namathu MGR' newspaper, has crossed over to join the DMK.
Alaguraj's move comes amid his recent critique of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
The formal induction took place at Anna Arivalayam, with DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin welcoming Alaguraj.
