Ex-AIADMK Editor Maruthu Alaguraj Joins DMK

In a significant political shift, Maruthu Alaguraj, the former editor of AIADMK's esteemed 'Namathu MGR' newspaper, has crossed over to join the DMK.

Alaguraj's move comes amid his recent critique of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The formal induction took place at Anna Arivalayam, with DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin welcoming Alaguraj.