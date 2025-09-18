Tragic Collision Sparks Political Storm in Madhya Pradesh
A family of four died in a tragic collision with a privately-operated bus in Indore, sparking a political dispute. Charges against the elusive bus driver are alleged to be lenient due to political connections. The BJP denies any bias, attributing the accident to traffic issues on Indore-Ujjain Road.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a couple and their two young children died when their motorcycle collided with a speeding private bus. The accident, occurring late Wednesday night on the Indore-Ujjain Road, has led to significant political fallout.
Police identified the deceased as Mahendra Solanki, his wife Jayshree, and their sons Jigar and Tejas. The bus driver fled the scene, prompting the police to register a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The bus, operated by Baneshwari Travels and linked to a local BJP MLA's family, has spurred allegations of police leniency.
The opposition Congress accuses the police of succumbing to political pressure, while the BJP insists on impartial handling of the case. Eyewitnesses and political figures continue to debate the circumstances, highlighting traffic challenges due to ongoing roadwork.
(With inputs from agencies.)
