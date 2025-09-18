Diplomacy in the Spotlight: Trump Strengthens Ties with India Amidst Sanctions Drama

During a recent press conference at Chequers with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump emphasized his close personal relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his admiration and conveying birthday wishes to Modi. This gesture was acknowledged by Modi, who reciprocated with a statement of appreciation.

However, Trump's administration recently doubled tariffs on Indian goods, tensions arising from India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Trump remarked that if oil prices drop, it would force Russia to adjust its stance in the ongoing conflict, reinforcing his commitment to addressing this issue.

Trump also addressed the strained trade relationships with China and Europe due to their oil purchases from Russia, emphasizing the significance of US influence on international trade and diplomacy. The former president highlighted past interventions in the India-Pakistan conflict, underscoring persistent efforts to enhance US-India relations amidst geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)