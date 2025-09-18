Trump's Bid to Reclaim Bagram: A New Chapter in US-Afghan Relations?
Former President Donald Trump has suggested plans for the US to reestablish a presence at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, four years after America withdrew. Trump views this as a strategy to counter China. The idea remains under discussion and reflects on America's military strategy post-Afghan withdrawal.
In a surprising declaration, former President Donald Trump announced intentions to revive American military presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. This move comes four years after a tumultuous exit left the base in Taliban control, a symbol of the United States' longest conflict.
During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump outlined the strategic importance of Bagram, notably its proximity to China, America's chief economic and military adversary. The call to reestablish a US foothold in Afghanistan marks a notable shift in foreign policy rhetoric.
While the Pentagon remains silent, critics question the feasibility and geopolitical implications of such a move. The potential return to Bagram underlines ongoing tensions from Afghanistan's past chaos, now entwined with international strategies involving China and Russia.
