Left Menu

Trump's Bid to Reclaim Bagram: A New Chapter in US-Afghan Relations?

Former President Donald Trump has suggested plans for the US to reestablish a presence at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, four years after America withdrew. Trump views this as a strategy to counter China. The idea remains under discussion and reflects on America's military strategy post-Afghan withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:56 IST
Trump's Bid to Reclaim Bagram: A New Chapter in US-Afghan Relations?
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising declaration, former President Donald Trump announced intentions to revive American military presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. This move comes four years after a tumultuous exit left the base in Taliban control, a symbol of the United States' longest conflict.

During a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump outlined the strategic importance of Bagram, notably its proximity to China, America's chief economic and military adversary. The call to reestablish a US foothold in Afghanistan marks a notable shift in foreign policy rhetoric.

While the Pentagon remains silent, critics question the feasibility and geopolitical implications of such a move. The potential return to Bagram underlines ongoing tensions from Afghanistan's past chaos, now entwined with international strategies involving China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
3
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India
4
Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025