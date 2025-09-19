Left Menu

Trump's Disappointment: Putin and the Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin for not ending the war in Ukraine. Trump, who believed his relationship with Putin would ease conflict resolution, conveyed his frustrations in a Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum regarding the persistent conflict.

Trump's Disappointment: Putin and the Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
In a candid interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disillusionment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump voiced his disappointment, emphasizing that he had anticipated a swift resolution due to his rapport with Putin. Yet, these expectations have not materialized.

The former President's comments come amidst ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe, raising questions about international diplomacy and future conflict resolution efforts.

