Trump's Disappointment: Putin and the Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

In a candid interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disillusionment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump voiced his disappointment, emphasizing that he had anticipated a swift resolution due to his rapport with Putin. Yet, these expectations have not materialized.

The former President's comments come amidst ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe, raising questions about international diplomacy and future conflict resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)