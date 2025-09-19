Trump Rallies Republicans to Back Stopgap Funding

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives to back a stopgap funding bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the importance of unanimity among House Republicans, urging them to vote in favor of the temporary funding measure. "TOMORROW, House Republicans are taking a very important Vote to pass a CLEAN TEMPORARY FUNDING BILL," he wrote, stressing the need for unity.

As the deadline approaches, the push for a clean funding bill underscores the urgency to maintain governmental operations while broader budget negotiations are underway.