Trump Rallies Republicans to Back Stopgap Funding
Donald Trump urged House Republicans to support a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. In a Truth Social post, he emphasized unity and the importance of passing a clean temporary funding measure to ensure government operations continue as negotiations proceed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives to back a stopgap funding bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the importance of unanimity among House Republicans, urging them to vote in favor of the temporary funding measure. "TOMORROW, House Republicans are taking a very important Vote to pass a CLEAN TEMPORARY FUNDING BILL," he wrote, stressing the need for unity.
As the deadline approaches, the push for a clean funding bill underscores the urgency to maintain governmental operations while broader budget negotiations are underway.
