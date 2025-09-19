Left Menu

Trump Rallies Republicans to Back Stopgap Funding

Donald Trump urged House Republicans to support a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. In a Truth Social post, he emphasized unity and the importance of passing a clean temporary funding measure to ensure government operations continue as negotiations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:43 IST
Trump Rallies Republicans to Back Stopgap Funding
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives to back a stopgap funding bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the importance of unanimity among House Republicans, urging them to vote in favor of the temporary funding measure. "TOMORROW, House Republicans are taking a very important Vote to pass a CLEAN TEMPORARY FUNDING BILL," he wrote, stressing the need for unity.

As the deadline approaches, the push for a clean funding bill underscores the urgency to maintain governmental operations while broader budget negotiations are underway.

