Writers Rally Against Censorship After Kimmel Suspension

In response to Disney's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, film and TV writers held demonstrations in New York and Los Angeles to defend free speech. The move came after Kimmel mocked President Trump and Charlie Kirk. The Writers Guild of America organized the protest, condemning alleged attempts at media censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:05 IST
In the wake of Disney's controversial suspension of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, a spirited demonstration erupted in New York City. Film and TV writers, alongside their union, the Writers Guild of America, protested to defend free speech against what they see as censorship efforts linked to President Trump.

This showdown began when ABC, owned by Disney, pulled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following the host's remarks targeting Trump and deceased activist Charlie Kirk. The monologue sparked conservative backlash, prompting the FCC, headed by Trump-appointed Chairman Brendan Carr, to hint at possible regulatory actions.

The rally resonated across Los Angeles as demonstrators gathered outside the Hollywood studio, where Kimmel's show is filmed, carrying bold signs like 'Resist fascism' and 'Douse the mouse.' As debate swirled around Kimmel's quips and Trump's criticisms, political tensions over media freedom intensified.

