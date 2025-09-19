Left Menu

West Bengal BJP Sets Sights on 2026 Elections with RSS Coordination

West Bengal BJP recently concluded a series of strategic meetings with the state's RSS unit to finalize its approach for the 2026 assembly elections. The focus was on strengthening organizational ties, expanding outreach, and resolving internal issues. Key leadership roles and upcoming RSS centenary celebrations on October 2 were also discussed.

The West Bengal BJP has concluded an intensive round of coordination meetings with the state unit of the RSS. The key focus was crafting its campaign strategy for the 2026 assembly elections.

The two-day discussions featured central and state BJP leaders, alongside senior RSS figures, including BJP's general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, state president Samik Bhattacharya, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The meetings aimed to bolster the party's organizational framework and address existing challenges since the 2021 polls.

The agenda included expanding outreach, resolving internal bottlenecks, and planning for the RSS's centenary celebration on Vijaya Dashami. While no new state committee formations were addressed, discussions were centered around ensuring synergy between the BJP and RSS in preparation for upcoming electoral battles.

