Supriya Sule Defends Rahul Gandhi Amidst Vote Theft Allegations

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule stepped forward on Friday to defend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, emphasizing his claims target the Election Commission rather than any political party. She reassured reporters that the Election Commission, as an independent body, will address these allegations themselves, leaving political parties unburdened by explanation.

In her statement, Sule emphasized the importance of democracy allowing freedom of speech, noting, "Rahul Gandhi's presentation of data targets the Election Commission, not the BJP or others. Political parties need not react since they aren't accused." Meanwhile, CPI leader D Raja joined the fray, criticizing the Election Commission's fading credibility and demanding they respond to Gandhi's pointed inquiries.

Raja told ANI, "The Election Commission must answer the questions Gandhi has raised and clarify its constitutional adherence." Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive against the Election Commission and BJP, accusing them of large-scale "voter manipulation." Gandhi claimed they facilitated and witnessed the removal of countless voters from rolls without oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)