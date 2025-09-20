Left Menu

Wall Street Ends Week on a High with FedEx, Apple, and AI Optimism

Wall Street's indexes closed higher, with a weekly gain driven by FedEx's positive earnings, Apple’s uptick post J.P. Morgan's price target raise, and revived AI stock optimism. The Fed's rate cut policy further bolstered markets. Meanwhile, Trump and Xi progressed on the TikTok deal amidst looming U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes concluded the week on a positive note, buoyed by FedEx's strong earnings impact. The delivery giant reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits and revenue, driven by domestic delivery strengths and cost-cutting measures, neutralizing weaker international performances. Apple's stock surged after a favorable price target adjustment by J.P. Morgan, further amplified by gains in Palantir Technologies and Oracle, lifting the S&P 500's technology sector.

Earlier, markets fluctuated as investors grappled with the Federal Reserve's policy direction. Stephen Miran, the latest Fed governor, hinted at a potential relaxation in inflation targets, signaling stronger stock market prospects. In a day of robust trading, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.47% to 6,662.84, the Nasdaq rose 0.69% to 22,625.48, and the Dow Jones gained 0.36% to 46,315.77.

In corporate developments, President Trump and China's Xi Jinping advanced discussions concerning a TikTok deal, planning an upcoming meeting. Concurrently, a U.S. government shutdown loomed as the Senate rejected a short-term funding bill. Lennar's stock dipped due to lower profit forecasts, while Paramount Skydance's shares surged with speculation over its bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

