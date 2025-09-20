Left Menu

Cruz and Schumer Unite Against FCC's Media Threats

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz joins Democrats in criticizing FCC Chair Brendan Carr's threats against Disney and broadcasters airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' The dispute highlights concerns over free speech, with Cruz likening Carr's actions to mob tactics. The controversy accompanies tensions over political commentary on Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a leading Republican, joined forces with Democrats on Friday in opposing Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr's recent threats against Disney and local broadcasters for airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Cruz, known for his robust stance in Congress, described Carr's threats to fine broadcasters or revoke their licenses over the content as perilous.

Cruz compared Carr's actions to scenes from Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas,' likening them to mob-like intimidation. His critique is a rare moment of disagreement within Trump's party, emphasizing the strong concern for free speech rights amidst the administration's aggressive stance.

Controversy erupted after ABC suspended Kimmel's show following Carr's announced investigations. Right-wing agitation grew from Kimmel's monologue discussing the murder of activist Charlie Kirk, a Trump supporter, with Kimmel challenging their responses. Prominent Democrats and civil rights groups oppose the administration's pressure to silence critical voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

