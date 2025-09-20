Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Siebert's Nomination Amid Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has rescinded the nomination of Erik Siebert for U.S. Attorney in Virginia due to his strong support from Democratic senators. Siebert, who oversaw a probe against Trump's critic Letitia James, resigned after Trump demanded his removal, claiming he was fired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:36 IST
Trump Withdraws Siebert's Nomination Amid Controversy
nomination

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of Erik Siebert's nomination as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The decision came after Trump learned Siebert had received considerable backing from two Democratic senators, communicating his decision on the Truth Social app.

Siebert, who led a prominent investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, resigned following Trump's request for his removal, although he claimed he was fired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
2
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain
3
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Belgium
4
Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025