Trump Withdraws Siebert's Nomination Amid Controversy

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of Erik Siebert's nomination as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The decision came after Trump learned Siebert had received considerable backing from two Democratic senators, communicating his decision on the Truth Social app.

Siebert, who led a prominent investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, resigned following Trump's request for his removal, although he claimed he was fired.

(With inputs from agencies.)