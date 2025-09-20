Trump Withdraws Siebert's Nomination Amid Controversy
Former President Donald Trump has rescinded the nomination of Erik Siebert for U.S. Attorney in Virginia due to his strong support from Democratic senators. Siebert, who oversaw a probe against Trump's critic Letitia James, resigned after Trump demanded his removal, claiming he was fired.
In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of Erik Siebert's nomination as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The decision came after Trump learned Siebert had received considerable backing from two Democratic senators, communicating his decision on the Truth Social app.
Siebert, who led a prominent investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, resigned following Trump's request for his removal, although he claimed he was fired.
