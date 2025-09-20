Prashant Kishor Challenges Deputy CM's Credentials Amidst Election Heat

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, has cast doubt on the educational qualifications of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. Kishor alleged that Choudhary, accused in a past murder case, failed his matriculation exams despite claiming higher academic credentials.

At a public meeting, Kishor contended Choudhary adopted different identities and questioned his education history, including an affidavit where the Deputy CM allegedly declared himself a 7th-grade pass. The Bihar School Examination Board purportedly confirmed his matriculation failure, sparking concerns about his claimed doctoral degree from the University of California.

In a separate charge, Kishor accused Minister Ashok Choudhary of amassing over Rs 200 crore in benami properties through financial maneuvers involving family members and a trust. These allegations, targeting two significant figures, intensify the political atmosphere ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections as Kishor's Jan Suraaj plans an independent contestation.