Karnataka Minister Lauds SC's Nod for Banu Mushtaq as Mysuru Dasara Inaugurator

Karnataka's Minister Sharan Prakash Patil applauded the Supreme Court's decision to reject a petition opposing Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq's role in inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festivities. He criticized the BJP for promoting what he deemed as 'discriminatory ideas' that undermine the secular nature of the event.

Addressing reporters, Patil expressed contentment with the court's ruling, highlighting the need to celebrate a woman inaugurating the event. He accused the BJP of regressing from secular values, saying, "These discriminatory ideas that the BJP was floating in public have been squashed." He was joined by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also welcomed the judgment.

CM Siddaramaiah took to social media platform X to express his approval, stating, "The Mysuru Dasara festival transcends caste and religion and is celebrated by everyone in the state." He condemned efforts to divide society and affirmed that the Supreme Court's verdict upheld the government's secular stance. The court, referencing the preamble's emphasis on secularism, underscored that as a state event, it should be inclusive.