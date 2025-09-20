Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Lauds SC's Nod for Banu Mushtaq as Mysuru Dasara Inaugurator

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and CM Siddaramaiah endorsed the Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition against inviting Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festivities. They criticized the BJP's stance as discriminatory and emphasized the festival's secular nature, transcending religion and caste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:10 IST
Karnataka Minister Lauds SC's Nod for Banu Mushtaq as Mysuru Dasara Inaugurator
Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister Sharan Prakash Patil applauded the Supreme Court's decision to reject a petition opposing Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq's role in inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festivities. He criticized the BJP for promoting what he deemed as 'discriminatory ideas' that undermine the secular nature of the event.

Addressing reporters, Patil expressed contentment with the court's ruling, highlighting the need to celebrate a woman inaugurating the event. He accused the BJP of regressing from secular values, saying, "These discriminatory ideas that the BJP was floating in public have been squashed." He was joined by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also welcomed the judgment.

CM Siddaramaiah took to social media platform X to express his approval, stating, "The Mysuru Dasara festival transcends caste and religion and is celebrated by everyone in the state." He condemned efforts to divide society and affirmed that the Supreme Court's verdict upheld the government's secular stance. The court, referencing the preamble's emphasis on secularism, underscored that as a state event, it should be inclusive.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
2
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain
3
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Belgium
4
Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025